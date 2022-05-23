Fifth Third Bank has announced the return of its former head of business banking, Chris McCall. He fills the position of commercial middle market manager at the Nashville office. In this role, he will lead a team of commercial and business bankers.
He joined Fifth Third Bank in 2004 and later moved to Nashville in 2009 before leaving to work in executive positions for other area banks.
In between his stints at Fifth Third, he worked as senior vice president at Renasant, director of business banking at CapStar and chief lending officer at Fourth Capital.
He earned an undergraduate degree from Purdue University and graduate business and law degrees from Loyola University.
“McCall is known as a banker and market leader that helps companies reach profitable growth while navigating extreme market conditions,” senior commercial banker Jonathan Godfrey said. “He is a strong addition to our team and key to continuing our expansion.”
