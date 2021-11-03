F&M Bank has named Brad Edwards as city executive for its recently opened full-service branch in Midtown.
A Middle Tennessee native, Edwards has been with F&M since 2007, leading the effort to open the bank’s branch in Hendersonville and serving as the head of that location until the transition.
As city executive, Edwards oversees the Midtown branch, which is located at 1701 West End Ave. He attended Middle Tennessee State University.
“We are thrilled to name Brad as city executive for our new Midtown branch,” Sammy Stuard, F&M Bank president and CEO, said in a release. “His work ethic, relationship-driven approach and standard of professionalism have earned him a well-respected reputation among his clients, colleagues and peers. We look forward to supporting him with our overall commitment to excellence in bank service and support.”
Headquartered in Clarksville, F&M Bank has assets exceeding $1.4 billion and operates full-service banking offices (including mortgage loan services) in Davidson, Dickson, Montgomery, Putnam, Robertson, Rutherford, Stewart, Sumner, Williamson and Wilson counties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.