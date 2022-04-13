Julie McPeak, an attorney and former commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance, has joined San Antonio-based insurance and financial services firm USAA as senior vice president and general counsel for insurance.
McPeak was insurance commissioner under Govs. Bill Haslam and Bill Lee before leaving state government to help global law firm Greenberg Traurig establish a Nashville office in 2019. A year later, she joined auto insurance company Root as senior deputy general counsel.
At the military-focused USAA, she will oversee the legal teams for P&C and Life Company.
Prior to joining Tennessee state government, McPeak was executive director of the Kentucky Office of Insurance and an attorney at Burr & Forman.
"We're excited to have a leader of Julie's caliber join our team," USAA Chief Legal Officer Bob Johnson said in a release. "Her deep legal and industry experience makes her the perfect fit for USAA as we build on our 100-year legacy of serving military families and maintain our strength as one of the largest insurance providers in the nation."
