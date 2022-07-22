Entertainment business management firm FBMM this week announced a partnership with accounting firm Withum in an effort to expand the company’s tax services.
FBMM is based in Nashville and has additional offices in New York and Los Angeles. Withum is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.
Withum will work with FBMM’s tax team in Nashville to build out tax offerings for FBMM clients in the entertainment industry, according to a release. The partnership goes into effect Aug. 1.
“As a company, our focus has always been making sure our clients receive tax services that are ahead of the curve,” said Duane Clark, FBMM president. “A collaboration of this magnitude is a first for our industry and ensures that our clients will continue to benefit from the gold standard in tax expertise and resources for decades to come.”
FBMM (Flood, Bumstead, McCready & McCarthy) has advised artists including Keith Urban, Vince Gill and Pearl Jam on financial and business dealings. Clark joined FBMM in 2002 and became an owner in 2008.
Terms of the partnership were not disclosed.
