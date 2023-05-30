Shares of Cummins Inc.’s Nashville-based spinoff Atmus Filtration Technologies began trading on the New York Stock Exchange Friday.
The sale of more than 14 million shares helped Atmus (formerly Cummins Filtration) raise $275 million, MarketWatch reported, with the Nashville-based subsidiary valued at $1.6 billion upon listing. The initial public offering proceeds will not go to Atmus but will instead help Cummins pay down debt, MarketWatch reported. Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase jointly served as book-running managers for the sale. Cummins will retain control of Atmus and owns more than 80 percent of the company’s shares.
Atmus shares were initially priced at $19.50. As of Tuesday afternoon, the shares were trading at $21.51.
Zacks noted that the IPO was the seventh largest on a U.S. exchange so far this year and the relative success “[provided] investors with a promising start and [suggested] a bright future for the company as it embarks on its independent journey in the market.”
Atmus makes filters for commercial vehicles and equipment operating in the agriculture, construction, mining and power-generation sectors.
Columbus, Ind.-based Cummins changed the name of its filtration division to Atmus late last year as it prepared for the IPO.
"Today marks an important moment in the 65-year history of our business as we take our first step toward becoming Atmus," Atmus CEO Steph Disher said in a Friday release. "By leveraging our global footprint, comprehensive offering of premium products, best-in-class technology and multi-channel path to market, Atmus will be well positioned to capitalize on the opportunities ahead and accelerate our growth trajectory. As we move forward, our talented team members across Atmus are committed to delivering on our purpose of ‘creating a better future by protecting what is important’ as we innovate and execute on our strategy to deliver value for our customers, partners and shareholders."