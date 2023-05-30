cummins

Shares of Cummins Inc.’s Nashville-based spinoff Atmus Filtration Technologies began trading on the New York Stock Exchange Friday.

The sale of more than 14 million shares helped Atmus (formerly Cummins Filtration) raise $275 million, MarketWatch reported, with the Nashville-based subsidiary valued at $1.6 billion upon listing. The initial public offering proceeds will not go to Atmus but will instead help Cummins pay down debt, MarketWatch reported. Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase jointly served as book-running managers for the sale. Cummins will retain control of Atmus and owns more than 80 percent of the company’s shares.