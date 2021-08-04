Accounting, consulting and information technology company Crosslin has joined forces with a Wyoming-based firm that specializes in tax strategies, family CFO services and other planning work.
Terms of Crosslin’s merger with TBH Tax aren’t being disclosed. Crosslin officials say the combination adds 31 people to the team of 62 they had before and places their firm among the 300 largest in the country.
“Our company knew that it was the right time to find a partner that complemented our ideology and commitment to service to embark on the next phase of growth,” said John Crosslin and Justin Crosslin, co-managing principals. “We found the right one in TBH Tax and look forward to the benefits this partnership brings to our clients and our team.”
Bringing on TBH also adds cryptocurrency advisory services to Crosslin’s lineup. TBH founder Randy Boll — who is based out of Wyoming but also lives in Tennessee and Texas — is now a principal of tax strategy and asset protection planning at Crosslin. Jason Sweatt is continuing as managing tax principal and Ward Chaffin is still managing accounting principal.
Crosslin was founded in 1987 and is based in Green Hills. Some of the TBH team members who have joined the firm are now working and will continue to do so remotely from six states.
