After years of pushing for changes at Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, activist investor Sardar Biglari on Wednesday was granted a board seat at the company.
According to regulatory filings, Biglari Capital Corp. nominee Jody Bilney will be added to the Cracker Barrel board.
As part of the agreement, Biglari has agreed not to solicit proxy votes from shareholders, not to advocate for shareholder resolutions, not to acquire more than 15 percent of the company, not to support an outside entity’s merger or acquisition efforts, not to short Cracker Barrel’s stock and to vote in favor of board nominees. Both entities also agreed to a non-disparagement clause.
Biglari’s effort to make change at Cracker Barrel dates back more than a decade. In June, he pushed for the ouster of CEO Sandra Cochran, citing mismanagement and post-COVID lagging sales. Biglari Capital Corp. owns about 9 percent of Cracker Barrel’s outstanding shares.