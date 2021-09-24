Nashville-based private equity firm Claritas Capital has invested $10 million in an Atlanta solar power company to accelerate its growth in the United States and Africa.
Renewvia Energy Corp. designs, installs, owns and operates commercial and community solar power system across three continents.
The investment will enable the company to meet growing commercial demand in the U.S. and create mini-grids of clean energy for businesses and individuals in sub-Saharan Africa, according to a release.
Renewvia is projected to serve more than 350,000 people and small businesses in remote, off-the-grid areas by 2024 — offsetting 2,800 tons of carbons and creating hundreds of construction jobs, according to the press release.
“Claritas is committed to partnering with leading management teams across themes where there is substantial opportunity for value creation,” John Chadwick, founder and partner at Claritas, said in the release. “It is an incredible time to be part of the renewable story and Renewvia’s successful track record on a global scale has proven they can deliver reliable, clean power and create value while improving lives. We look forward to partnering with Renewvia as they rapidly expand their domestic and international renewable development platform.”
