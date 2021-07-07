The board of Citizens Savings Bank and Trust Co. has grown by two through the addition of a pair of area executives from the local human resources and real estate worlds.
The election of Laquita Stribling and Aole Ansari grows to eight the number of directors of Citizens, which was founded in 1904 as the One-Cent Savings Bank and Trust Company and is the country’s longest continuously operated Black-owned bank.
Stribling is an executive vice president at Randstad USA, where she has worked for 24 years and now oversees nine offices, more than 1,000 employees and about $40 million in revenue.
Ansari, meanwhile, is the managing director at Urban Campus and Core, a local firm that works with federal, state and institutional property owners on urban infill development projects. A member of the board of directors of the Metropolitan Development and Housing Authority, he also worked more than 14 years at Lendlease, rising to executive general manager of student housing.
“We are honored to announce two well-known business leaders from the Nashville community as additions to our growing board of directors,” Sergio Ora, president and CEO of Citizens, said in a statement. “They each bring diverse business and leadership experience, as well as hands-on work supporting the Nashville community.”
Ora and his team have in the past year and change attracted a combined $5.8 million in capital from four lenders — Bank of America, Wells Fargo, First Horizon and Apex Bank — that have positioned the $100 million institution to grow its footprint and influence in North Nashville and beyond.
