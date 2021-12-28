Nashville-area financial firm Eugenias Advisory Group has been acquired by the Mather Group, a national wealth management firm headquartered in Chicago, for an undisclosed sum.
EAG’s five-person team will continue to operate out of its Brentwood office, marking the Mather Group's 11th office in the U.S and second in Tennessee. The firm also has offices in Atlanta, Austin, Dallas, Houston, Knoxville, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Seattle and Washington, D.C.
“My team members and I are passionate about putting our knowledge and skills to work in advising our clients,” Velda Eugenias, president and CEO of EAG, said in a release. “We’re all excited about dedicating more of our time to that effort since we’ll have TMG’s support in managing business operations.”
In total, the Mather Group has more than $8.9 billion in assets under advisement, according to the release. The acquisition of EAG will add another $162 million to that figure.
“Even in an increasingly virtual world, we value having brick-and-mortar offices around the country,” Patrick Lawlor, president and head of mergers and acquisitions at the Mather Group, said. “We feel it’s important to have advisers who live and work in the same communities as our clients.”
The Mather Group bills itself as a fee-only firm serving high-net-worth individuals through financial planning, tax advice and preparation, portfolio management and other financial services.
