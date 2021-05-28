A Chattanooga private wealth management firm that last year opened a Nashville office has recruited a veteran of Wells Fargo and Bank of America.
Christopher Haigler has joined Southeastern Trust as trust officer and will work with Chief Investment Officer Britt Messer from the firm’s outpost at One American Center. Haigler comes to Southeastern Trust after working nearly six years at Wells in North Carolina and in Nashville. Before that, the Campbell University graduate spent nearly five years at BofA’s U.S. Trust unit.
“Christopher’s experience in serving families with generational wealth, as well as business professionals and entrepreneurs, makes him a valuable addition,” said Teresa Whitton, president of Southeastern Trust. “He possesses the technical expertise in trust administration to ensure our clients’ assets are stewarded properly.”
Southeastern Trust has its roots in the former FSGBank, which was acquired by Atlantic Capital Bancshares in 2015. Whitton in late 2017 teamed with CEO Bart Rolen and Mike Kramer to buy the business from Atlantic Capital.
