Yellow Corp., the century-old trucking company with tens of thousands of employees, ceased operations Sunday, according to a report in industry publication FreightWaves.
A bankruptcy filing for the company, which moved its headquarters to Nashville last year and reported more than $5 billion in revenue in 2022, is expected as soon as Monday.
Yellow has faced a tumultuous few years, including a $700 million bailout from the federal government during the COVID-19 pandemic and recent conflict with the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, the union that represents more than two-thirds of Yellow employees.
Hundreds of Yellow employees were informed they were being laid off last week, according to reports.
FreightWaves reported that Yellow plans to issue a statement Monday regarding “the state of the company and the operation” but the company had not confirmed that it was shutting down as of Sunday.