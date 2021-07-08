Nashville-based health care financing tool company CarePayment has partnered with a 102-physician oncology network to offer patients a long-term, zero-interest method of paying for care.
The deal with Fort Myers, Florida-based American Oncology Network (AON) puts CarePayment in 22 new community oncology practices across 17 states. The company now serves more than 2,000 provider locations covering nearly 6.1 million patients.
Founded in 2004, CarePayment has seen a year of growth for its now 110-person team. In 2020, the company expanded its product, marketing and customer support teams, as well as added two veteran health care sales and strategy leaders.
Through partnering with AON, CarePayment will provide its no-interest financing solution and communication platform to help providers collect cash from patients in a paced manner without jeopardizing the health care organizations’s financial stability, according to a press release.
“AON is doing valuable work with their network of physicians and health leaders. They wanted to do more to ease the financial burden on both providers and patients,” CarePayment CEO Ed Caldwell said in the release.
“CarePayment is a truly comprehensive, interest-free solution that drives more engagement, more satisfaction and more cash to our partners than any other solution," he added. "We’re proud to work with such a respected organization to help patients afford the care they need and help providers remain profitable.”
