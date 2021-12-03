CapStar Financial Holdings has announced that Dennis Bottorff, non-executive chairman of the board since the Nashville bank’s founding, will step down after the April shareholder meeting.
The board has picked Jay Turner, managing director of MarketStreet Enterprises, to succeed Bottorff, beginning in April. At MarketStreet, Turner has helped lead the development of The Gulch neighborhood in Nashville.
Turner has been on CapStar’s board since 2008.
Bottorff helped found the bank in the late 2000s along with CEO Claire Tucker. In 2019, Tim Schools succeeded Tucker as CEO.
Bottorff is founding general partner of private equity firm Council Capital Management. He began his banking career at Commerce Union Bank, where he was president and CEO until it merged with Sovran Financial Corporation in 1987. He became CEO of First American National Bank in 1991. He later served as chair of AmSouth’s board and on the boards of Dollar General, the Tennessee Valley Authority and Ingram Industries.
The bank currently has more than $3 billion in assets and operates 22 branches in Tennessee.
“I look forward to working with Jay in his new role as he leads our board and supports our vision to be the employer of choice and the go-to financial services provider in the markets we serve,” Schools said in a release. “On behalf of the board and the CapStar team, I thank Denny for his leadership the past 14 years.”
CapStar shares were trading at $20.82 Friday afternoon, down slightly from a weekly high of $21.76.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.