John Davis, chief operations and technology officer at CapStar Financial Holdings, is leaving the bank next week, according to regulatory filings.
Davis informed the company of his departure on Oct. 28, and his last day is Nov. 11.
The executive joined CapStar in 2019 from MidSouth Bank of Louisiana.
Additionally, CapStar has named Kenneth Webb interim executive vice president of bank operations. Webb was on the bank’s founding management team and has since served as chief development officer and Middle Tennessee market chair.
