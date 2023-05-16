Financial technology company Omnicommander is planning to more than double its Tennessee workforce as part of a $1.3 million investment.
Gov. Bill Lee and Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter announced the expansion Tuesday via a release, though state officials did not specify incentives provided to Omnicommander.
Over the next two years, according to a release, Omnicommander plans to hire 58 people, including chief operating, tech and marketing officers and other senior leaders and software engineers.
The company offers digital marketing, cybersecurity and financial technology services.
“Since we opened our first office in Nashville, we have found the talent pool and the city to just be an incredible draw,” Eris Isham, founder and CEO, said in the release. “We have been making significant investments at our flagship location and will continue to do so with the rapid expansion and plans of hiring another 60 COMMANDOs, all to be based in Tennessee. These are high-paying, highly technical jobs that we will recruit people from around the world to fulfill. We are very excited about the future growth and adding to the already well-known fact that Tennessee is a great place to build a company.”
According to another company release, Omnicommander was founded six years ago in Florida and later opened offices in Nashville and Salt Lake City.