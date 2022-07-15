Brentwood Capital Advisors has announced the promotions of Becky Gregg to managing director, Patrick Price to director and Matt Davis to vice president.
Gregg joins three other managing directors at the Franklin-based investment bank, which focuses its services on middle-market companies in the health care services, health care technology and business services sectors, according to a release.
With 13 years of industry experience, Gregg has completed more than 40 mergers/acquisitions, recapitalizations and capital raising transactions. Prior to joining BCA in 2011, Gregg started her career at Bank of America Merrill Lynch. She is a graduate of Vanderbilt University.
Since 2016, Price has overseen at BCA deal execution for M&A, recapitalization and capital raising transactions. Price, a Vanderbilt University Owen Graduate School of Management graduate, previously held positions with Ernst & Young.
Davis joined BCA in 2020 and previously worked at Goldman Sachs and at PricewaterhouseCoopers Management Consulting. He, also, is a graduate of the VU Owen Graduate School of Management.
Tom Wylly (senior partner) and L.A. Galyon (partner) oversee Brentwood Capital Advisors, which was founded in 1999.
“We are so proud to be promoting all three of these excellent bankers to their new roles within the firm,” Galyon said in the release. “BCA has a long-standing policy of promoting from within whenever possible, and these three are shining examples of how we do business.”
