Bass, Berry & Sims has named Nashville attorney Michael Holley the new chair of its corporate and securities practice group.
He succeeds Kevin Douglas in the role. Douglas will remain a member of the practice group, which includes more than 100 attorneys in three offices.
The corporate and securities practice group is among the largest at the firm, and its members serve as primary corporate and securities counsel to some three dozen public companies, according to a release.
Holley earned both bachelor’s and law degrees from the University of Mississippi. Holley mostly represents private equity firms, strategic investors and portfolio companies in finance and merger and acquisition matters. He joined the firm in 2006 and made partner in 2013.
“Michael is a deeply respected attorney at our firm, and we are looking forward to his direction and leadership as he takes the reigns of our nationally renowned corporate and securities practice group,” Bass managing partner Todd Rolapp said in the release. “As we look ahead to new challenges and opportunities for our corporate clients in today’s business environment, we also want to send our gratitude to Kevin for the strong and steady leadership that has been instrumental to the practice’s success.”
Douglas, who joined Bass from Sherrard & Roe in 2004, had led the corporate and securities group since 2018.
