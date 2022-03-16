Little Rock-based Encore Bank is expanding to Nashville, the Nashville Business Journal has reported.
The company has been planning the move since at least 2019, when Encore underwent a leadership change and rebrand. (It was previously called Capital Bank.)
Nashville banker Stephen Fawehinmi will lead the expansion as executive and regional president. He was previously Nashville market president at Reliant Bank and held previous positions at The Bank of Nashville and Fifth Third Bank.
The bank was founded in 1997 and largely operated in Arkansas and Texas. It has approximately $1.74 billion in total assets.
“I’m excited to help bring Encore Bank’s services to the Middle Tennessee area," Fawehinmi said. "With its concierge approach to banking, innovative technology and positive work culture, Encore Bank provides a much-needed alternative to banking for the Nashville business community."
