Nashville-based asset management firm AllianceBernstein is spinning off its Bernstein Research arm and forming a joint venture with French bank Société Générale.

SocGen will own 51 percent of the entity, which will operate under the Bernstein name based in London, and the French bank has the option to own the operation outright in five years, according to a release. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.