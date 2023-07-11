AllianceBernstein chief financial officer Kate Burke stepped down from the Nashville-based asset manager at the end of May and is now president of Charlotte-based Allspring Global Investments.
An AllianceBernstein spokesperson told the Nashville Business Journal that a search to replace Burke is “well underway” and includes internal and external candidates.
Burke held a series of top jobs at AB and was named CFO last year. Previously she was chief operating officer, head of private wealth and chief talent officer. She took over some of Jim Gingrich’s responsibilities upon his retirement; Gingrich is now running for mayor.
Burke joined AllianceBernstein in 2004 and moved to Nashville when the company relocated from New York.
William Siemers, AB’s chief accounting officer, is serving as interim CFO, the NBJ reported.