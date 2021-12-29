In 2021, Nashville Post readers were looking for news about mergers, HQ moves and Pinnacle.
Here's our list of Top 10 most popular stories from the finance vertical:
1. Retirement tech company establishing U.S. headquarters in Nashville
2. Raymond James snags $1B team from Morgan Stanley
3. Wealth management firm opening Nashville office
4. Pinnacle parachutes into Huntsville
5. Franklin couple arrested by FBI for fraud
6. Top 10 accounting firm opening Nashville office
7. Longtime Pinnacle director prepares to step down
8. Chase secures deals for Franklin, ‘Boro offices
9. ServisFirst recruits CapStar EVP
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.