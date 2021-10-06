Fresh off its launch last month, Nashville-based oncology startup Thyme Care has closed a $22 million funding round to build out its predictive analytics software and expand the company’s provider network and partnerships.
Thyme launched its services last month via a partnership with Nashville-based insurer Clover Health providing care management to Medicare Advantage members in New Jersey. The company offers holistic care coordination to patients diagnosed with or at-risk of cancer, including appointing them an oncology-trained nurse that provides education, schedules appointments and assesses individual patient needs.
The non-clinical side of the company helps patients take advantage of resources already available to them, such as financial assistance, transportation, free cell phone plans and nutrition assistance, as well as procuring wheelchairs or wigs.
“The way that we think about the journey is that it’s not just clinical — it’s social, it’s logistical, it’s financial,” Thyme CEO Robin Shah told the Post. “And so when we think about Thyme Care, we think about how we help across the board.”
Thyme also uses a proprietary software that leverages data analytics to identify early signs of cancer within a patient base and tracks outcomes of cancer patients already under their care. The tool is meant to help insurance or risk-based entities with which Thyme partners to save money by being able to detect cancer early on, in theory decreasing hospital stays and lowering health care costs by providing front-end, well-rounded care.
Shah, the former chief commercial officer of OneOncology, said the company is still measuring the platform’s success but has seen promising results from within its three launch networks in New York, New Jersey and Philadelphia.
“We’re early on in our path as a company. But directionally and anecdotally, we have seen several cases where we’ve been able to reduce hospitalizations and admissions or put in place interventions that have actually supported a lot of the stuff that our software has been able to show,” he told the Post.
With the newest funding round, Shah and his team intend to expand their in-house team of oncology nurses, build out their software to provide intervention notice for patients high-risk of hospitalizations and expand partnership with health plans, employers and risk-based entities.
The funding round was led by Andreessen Horowitz, AlleyCorp and Frist Cressey Ventures, with participation from Casdin Capital and Bessemer.
