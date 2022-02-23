On Tuesday, Nashville-based sports technology company S2 Cognition introduced former fintech executive Vaden Landers as its new CEO. The company, which offers skills analytics in pro and high-level collegiate sports, is preparing to expand further into youth sports.
“The company has been in development on a testing platform that will allow the business to scale through the establishment of certified S2 Labs around the country who will be trained to administer the S2 evaluation without the need for the high-touch model that is currently employed across our pro and college programs,” Landers said in an interview with the Post.
Tom Noland, the former CEO, led the company for seven years before stepping into a new position as interim chief financial officer. Landers said that S2 has been searching for new leadership under Noland’s guidance for multiple years.
“Tom has, throughout his career, successfully worked alongside founders to take ideas from early-stage through the startup phase, and get them to a critical inflection point where someone with experience scaling businesses can come in and lead the company forward, which is where I come in, much in the same manner as he has done with Scott and Brandon at S2,” Landers said. “Tom will continue to remain with the company as acting CFO and support many of the company’s financial and administrative functions.”
Landers has invested in, served on the boards of and worked in executive positions at several fintech companies, including Singular Payments, Usio and Invoice-Stream.
S2 Cognition founders Scott Wylie and Brandon Ally were working in the neurology department at Vanderbilt University Medical Center when they founded the company in 2014. Wylie and Ally have since moved on to the University of Louisville’s neurosurgery department. Noland joined the company as CEO shortly after it was founded.
According to Landers, the sports technology company will make youth sports one of its focal points for growth. New remote installations will allow younger athletes to take advantage of S2’s analytics technology, which can measure visual processing, rhythm/timing, motor control and instinctive learning.
“Through these remote installations, which we are referring to as S2 Labs, student-athletes will be able to go on-site and receive testing, whether that be at training facilities, camps, combines, recruiting showcases, college campuses, etc.,” Landers said. “Up to now, if you are an athlete and you wanted to take the S2 evaluation, someone from the company had to come out and do the assessment, which is not scalable. Making the testing accessible to the broader athlete community from age 12-13 and up is a complete game-changer. We’ll now be able to offer these athletes the same insights into how their individual ‘brain wiring’ impacts their performance on the field of play, just like we are doing for teams in Major League Baseball, the NFL, NBA, Major League Soccer and the military.”
