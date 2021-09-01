Nashville-based real estate tech firm Blueprint Holdings Co. has acquired an underwriter and raised $16 million in a Series B funding round that will fuel the company’s expansion.
Blueprint, which offers a technology platform that enables large-scale residential real estate transactions, bought Southwest Land Title Insurance Co. to add underwriting capabilities to its technology. Southwest is currently licensed in Arizona, Nevada, North Carolina, Tennessee and Texas with more states coming soon, according to a press release.
The next step will be a fast-paced expansion fueled by the $16 million funding, which was led by Atlanta-based Forté Ventures with participation from new investors Avanta Venturers, Bull City Venture Partners, Greenlight Re Innovation and Gaingels, and previous investors Mouro Capital, Tribeca Early Stage Partners, Liberty Mutual Strategic Ventures and Mucker Capital.
As part of the Series B, the company also announced that Forté Ventures' Hunter Hartwell joined Blueprint's board.
"Blueprint has taken a novel approach to the title insurance business by bringing together underwriting and agency services under one roof, and it speaks to the caliber of the team that they are able to simultaneously tackle the distribution, risk, and regulatory complexity of the combined entity," Hartwell said in the release."The Blueprint model is uniquely positioned to disrupt an industry that is large, yet not well understood."
Blueprint closed an $8.5 million round of funding in January 2020 as it built out a team in accounting operations and sales, according to the Nashville Business Journal. Since then, the team has expanded from 19 employees to 85 and has opened offices in Chicago, Atlanta and Austin. The agency is now licensed in 26 states and is operating in some capacity in 19 of them.
By the end of 2021, Blueprint executives expect to grow last year’s revenue by 400 percent.
