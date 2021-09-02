A concierge-style oncology care management startup has launched via a partnership with Nashville-based Clover Health, providing services to the insurer’s Medicare Advantage members in New Jersey.
Nashville-based Thyme Care was founded by a group of former executives from New York and San Francisco-based oncology EHR company Flatiron Health, including former OneOncology Chief Commercial Officer Robin Shah, who serves as the chief executive officer.
Thyme offers specialized care coordination and a network of oncologists to support patients with cancer, according to a press release. The company’s technology also helps identify individuals at risk of having cancer and facilitates early interventions using an in-house team of physicians and specialists.
“Everything about cancer is difficult, including how to successfully navigate it. We educate and engage individuals and caregivers in their cancer treatment, establish trust, and help them make informed decisions at every stage of care,” Bobby Green, president and chief medical officer at Thyme Care, said in the release. “We’re proud to partner with Clover Health and share the same ambition to improve the cancer experience for their members, while we work together to improve outcomes and lower costs for everyone involved.”
Thyme currently has employees focused on operations, market research, data science, computer software and recruiting. Actively hiring, the company is looking to bolster its team with more engineers, product designers, data scientists and business development roles, all remote or based in Nashville.
