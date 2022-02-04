A group of Nashville health care veterans has launched a new oncology startup.
On Friday, a group including Apollo Healthcare founder and CEO Ben Frank and leaders at Radiation Business Solutions announced the establishment of Wheelhouse — an oncology startup focused on bringing value-based care to cancer patients through partnerships with local health care providers and other entities.
In addition to its launch, Wheelhouse also announced that it had closed a pre-seed funding round. Executives declined to disclose financial details. There are currently six full-time employees spread across the United States, but the company has plans to hire others in 2022. The company will be headquartered in Nashville, a spokesperson told the Post.
“Wheelhouse has been a long time coming," Frank said in a release. "We have been working in this industry for almost 20 years, helping patients deal with loopholes, paperwork, outdated policies, evolving care standards and disparate provider systems. We've learned a lot about what works and what doesn't, and now we've formalized that into a new company aimed at revolutionizing the entire cancer care process. We are genuinely passionate about improving cancer patients' lives."
According to the release, the startup will provide patients with one-on-one support, care coordination, benefits advisory, consultations and cancer coaching. Wheelhouse will also collaborate with local physicians to establish more cost-effective treatment plans.
Cancer coaching is a relatively new service in the oncology world. The coaching is designed to help cancer patients manage the mental and emotional toll that the disease and treatment takes on a person. Typically, coaches are survivors, former caregivers and clinicians.
Over the course of the next 12 months, the company expects to manage the care plans of 100,000 patients.
