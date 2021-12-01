The months since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic have featured a record-breaking wave of investment in health care technology. According to Bloomberg, venture investors pumped $14.7 billion into digital health startups in the first half of 2021, topping the 2020 full-year total of $14.6 billion. Digital health companies raised just $7.7 billion in venture capital in all of 2019.
Nashville has long been a health care town, so even if the pandemic never happened, local venture capital firms like Martin Ventures — a firm specializing in health care technology and tech-enabled services — would still have invested a great deal in the sector. But COVID accelerated the opportunity to invest in the burgeoning sector.
Over the course of the past 12 months, Martin Ventures has invested in 12 new health care companies (three of them based in Nashville), made follow-up investments in seven of its portfolio companies, exited or sold five companies and started a new health care business. The firm is also under contract on investments in two additional companies, expected to close by the end of the year. The period marks the most significant investment activity for the firm, which was founded in 2009, according to Martin Ventures CEO Devin Carty.
"Health care investors are responding to companies that are solving problems in health care," Carty said. "We are focused on finding or building companies that reduce patient costs, move clinical care to the most appropriate setting, develop technology to help inform and engage patients and are focused on a value-based health care ecosystem.”
The firm's most recent investment was made earlier this month. Martin Ventures invested several million in Austin-based health care startup SubjectWell, a platform that matches patients with clinical trials.
"Most patients don't know what type of clinical trials exist for them,” Carty said.
Carty said the investment complements the firm's earlier investment in BEKHealth, a company that processes data from the electronic medical records to match patients to clinical trials.
In addition to SubjectWell and BEKHealth, Martin Ventures has invested in Cadence, Integrative Health Centers, Integrative Life Network, Mployer Advisor, Memora Health, OncoLens, Zus Health, Well Health, SpineZone and Synapticure. Of the twelve new investments, three are Nashville-based companies, including Integrative Health Centers, Integrative Life Network and Mployer Advisor.
"The current health care system works just as designed, but there is a basic design flaw. The financial incentives are not directly tied to providing patient care only when it's clinically appropriate, integrated and of the highest quality," said Charlie Martin, founder of Martin Ventures. “We will continue to invest in companies that help redesign the system to create incentives linked to quality, access, value, experience and only delivering care when it’s clinically appropriate.”
While unwilling to disclose exact figures, Martin said the firm typically invests between $1 million and $5 million per round. He adds that if the firm invests in a company's Series A round, it almost always will do follow-on investments by participating in its Series B.
In fact, since September 2020, Martin Ventures has made follow-up investments in seven of the companies in its existing portfolio, including Nashville-based Hashed Health, Professional Credentialing Exchange (ProCredEx), ReadiVet, Nashville-based Wellvana (a company Martin Ventures started), Cadence, Memora Health and Scope Security. The Cadence follow-up investment was its second in the company in the past year.
The firm also made five exits including the sale of its first Martin Ventures incubation company — Contessa — for $250 million. Tennessee-based Amedisys acquired the home health care company from Martin Ventures in June.
Other exits include the sale of fertility and maternity company Ovia to Labcorp, an initial public offering for AmWell, selling its stake in diabetes management platform One Drop to Baylor Pharmaceutical and selling the firm's health care real estate investment trust Medical Properties of America to Montecito Medical.
This year, Martin Ventures also started Reimagine Care — a company aimed at bringing oncology care to patients' homes. Carty said he was inspired to start Reimagine Care after his best friend passed away from colorectal cancer.
"It's a safety concern," Carty said. "Immunocompromised patients should minimize their exposure to high-infection environments. I firmly believe that patients should initially be treated in the hospital or physician practice to monitor and minimize adverse events, but after the third treatment, patients should be able to be treated where they are most comfortable — their home — while still being monitored and cared for by oncology professionals."
