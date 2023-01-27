A Nashville-based startup with a prominent leader abruptly shut down recently.
A notice on the website for Earth Rides says the company’s operations are “currently paused.” The company provided rideshare services in electric vehicles in Nashville, Austin and Scottsdale.
Fox 17 reported that multiple Earth Rides drivers said they were owed money by the company. One company message cited by the news station said the company was “working deals and trying to save the company but couldn’t make it happen.”
Earth Rides did not immediately respond to a request for comment. An automated response from the company said that operations are paused “for the foreseeable future.”
CEO Raven Hernandez has been featured in multiple national media outlets touting the company.