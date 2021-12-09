Local veteran health care executive Steven Mason has been tapped to lead an Austin-based care coordination company through a growth phase.
Mason will assume the chief executive role at Care Continuity from founder Andrew Thorby, who has led the company since its launch in 2014.
Thorby will transition to be executive chairman and focus on strategic growth initiatives, according to a press release, as Mason takes over day-to-day operations with a boost in funding from a Series A round closed earlier this year.
"The time is right for fresh energy," Thorby said in the release.
Mason is a venture partner at California private equity firm Empactful Capital, which is an investor in Care Continuity.
Mason joins the team after working for seven months as executive vice president of Chartwise at Austin-based Iodine Software. He has also recently served as a senior vice president at Texas-based MedeAnalytics and has founded Nashville-based EHR tech company Qualifacts and Brentwood-based health tech company OnFocus Healthcare.
"This is a great company with an essential value proposition for integrated delivery systems,” Mason said in the release. “Our patient navigation solutions enable automated and more effective care coordination, resulting in seamless care transitions, increased access to care and better outcomes for providers and their patients/members. We enable healthcare organizations to focus their resources using a more productive and synergistic process, while helping to improve patient care. It is a win-win for patients and providers alike."
