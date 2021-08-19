A Franklin-based beauty tech brand has announced a $1 million fundraising round, reportedly completed this month and to be deployed for go-to-market efforts and marketing.
Olura was founded by esthetician Kyoko Getz, locally based beauty tool designer Shannon Britt and plastic surgeon Shirley Madhere.
The fundraising round was led by Bill Smith and Jeffrey Smith, the founders of grocery delivery company Shipt, according to a release. The Birmingham-based entrepreneurs sold the company to Target in 2019 for more than $500 million. Local investors included Tina Hodges of payday lender Advance Financial and affiliated sports betting outfit Tennessee Action 24/7 and Patrick Conroy, also an executive with Tennessee Action 24/7 and Advance Financial. Max Speyer is also listed as a local investor in the Series A round.
Conroy is listed as an Olura company officer in Securities and Exchange Commission filings for the raise, which commenced in May.
The company also sought to raise money in 2019.
Olura is a subscription-based product that includes skincare technology, products and consultation.
“During the global shutdown, it became woefully clear to me that as an advocate for microcurrent, ultrasonic and infusion technologies, it was important to figure out how to offer something that would help people benefit from these therapies via DIY,” Madhere said in a release.
