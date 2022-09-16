The Post is proud to be the media partner for Circle Back, the podcast from the Nashville Entrepreneur Center, for the second season.
The first episode dropped in January and since then guests have included Ingram Content chair and Nashville Soccer Club owner John Ingram and entrepreneur Turner Nashe.
The latest episode, the season’s final, features Rob McCabe and Terry Turner, founders of Pinnacle Financial Partners.
“I think the early days were fun,” Turner says. “Anytime you're starting something that's new, it's an optimistic time where you're going to take the hill together and so forth.”
Check out the episode below:
Full Schedule:
- January 26 | Brian Fox, Founder of Confirmation.com
- March 9 | Sherry Deutschmann, Founder and CEO of LetterLogic
- April 13 | Lucius Burch, Co-founder Massey Burch Investment
- May 11| John Ingram, Chairman of Ingram Content and Founder of Nashville Soccer Club
- June 15| Dr. Turner Nashe, Founder of Innerentertainment Delivery Systems and Co-founder of ReCOVer Health
- July 13 | Martin Renkis, Founder of Trainersoft.com and SmartVue
- August 10 Larry Odom, Third Generation Owner and CEO of Odom’s Tennessee Pride Sausage
- September 14 | Rob McCabe & Terry Turner, Co-founders Pinnacle Bank
Terry and Rob set the standard for professionalism and excellence. The bonus is that they are a pleasure to do business with.
A world class organization and 2 world class individuals. Thanks for sharing this additional insight.
