Nashville-based health care data analytics firm Embold Health has raised $20 million in a Series B investment round which will fuel the four-year-old firm’s national expansion.
The latest funding round was led by Seattle-based growth equity firm Echo Health Ventures, which currently has 30 active investments in growth-phase health care firms, including Nashville-based Avalon Healthcare Solutions.
Nashville-based Harpeth Ventures also invested an undisclosed amount in Embold in 2019.
The infusion of cash will help the firm expand its suite of quality analytics tools to employers, health navigation firms, consultants and health plans in new markets. Their platform analyzes the quality of health care services provided versus the overall cost, and ranks clinicians based on appropriateness and effectiveness, according to a press release.
"People don't have a meaningful tool right now to measure true quality. We are on a mission to set the standard in physician performance measurement, and we believe every health care consumer and provider should have access to this information. Our goal is to make the measures accessible and actionable for everyone." Embold founder and CEO Daniel Stein said in the release. "We're grateful that Echo Health Ventures shares our ideals and our goal to raise health care quality for all."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.