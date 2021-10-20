Nashville-based GoCheck has closed a $10 million investment round that will be used to expand its team, platform and customer partnerships.
GoCheck currently offers a digital screening platform for children — GoCheck Kids — that leverages artificial intelligence to detect vision diseases using an iPhone. Their technology currently serves 6,500 pediatric teams on three continents, according to a press release, and has screened more than 5 million patients.
CEO Kevon Saber said the financing is a testament to the unmet need for pediatric vision screening across the globe.
"The research is clear, so much in a child's life is transformed when they can see well — their confidence, relationships, learning, and eventual educational and financial outcomes," he said. "We are striving for a future where everyone everywhere can see and fulfill their potential and children, parents, and providers are no longer in the dark.
Hatteras Venture Partners and Pisgah Fund (affiliated with HCA) co-led the round, with new investors CU Healthcare Innovation Fund (affiliated with the University of Colorado) and WakeMed Hospitals Innovation Venture Fund, and existing investors Marc Benioff (Founder/CEO of Salesforce), Interwest Partners, FCA Venture Partners, Sovereign's Capital and Mucker Capital participating.
"GoCheck Kids' artificial intelligence breakthroughs have finally enabled pediatric providers to avoid both upfront capital investment for vision screening and the tragedy of permanent vision loss in children," John Crumpler, general partner at Hatteras Venture Partners, said in the release. "We believe GoCheck's team has the potential to revolutionize vision care in America and the rest of the world by accelerating access and equity, and also lower health care costs."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.