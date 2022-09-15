The Nashville Entrepreneur Center has announced its 2022 class for the Entrepreneurs’ Hall of Fame, with the group to be honored at the NEXT Awards on Oct. 24 at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center.
The inductees are as follows:
“We are proud to honor these incredible individuals who helped shape our entrepreneurial city in so many different ways,” said Jane Allen, CEO of the EC. “Each inductee exemplifies what it means to be a successful entrepreneur, a leader in the community and a culture mover. We can't wait to celebrate with them on what will be a memorable night, and we encourage all to join in on this special celebration."
Inductees from the 2021 class included Phil Bredesen, Lucius Burch, Leatrice McKissack and Trisha Yearwood.
