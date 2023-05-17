The Post is proud to be the media partner for Circle Back, the podcast from the Nashville Entrepreneur Center, for the third season.
The second episode of the third season features Mike Shmerling, a local entrepreneur.
In the episode, Shmerling discusses his career, strategies for mitigating risk and the creation of memory care facility Abe’s Garden. Shmerling, CEO of Clearbrook Holdings Corp., founded nearly a dozen businesses in his career and bought and sold a number of properties in Midtown in the past few years. He was inducted into the Entrepreneurs’ Hall of Fame in October and earlier this year announced his intention to step off the HealthStream board after nearly two decades.
