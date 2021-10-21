A home health care management company pieced together by Bill Frist and other local health executives last year has tapped Brad Smith to serve as executive chairman and Brandon Kerns to be chief financial officer.
CareBridge was formed via acquisitions of Knoxville-based visit verification company HealthStar and Chicago-based data aggregation and payment company Sinq Technologies. The venture was backed by more than $40 million in funding by Oak HC/FT and Google Ventures upon its launch, and will serve up to 10 states and the District of Columbia by the end of the year.
Smith joins as executive chairman as he builds out his own batch of companies through Russell Street Ventures, a firm he launched earlier this year after his exit as director of the CMS Innovation Center. In June, he rolled out Main Street Health, a care coordination platform for clinicians serving seniors in rural areas, and currently serves as CEO of that company.
Prior to his post in the Trump Administration, Smith founded palliative care provider Aspire Health alongside Frist — five years later selling it to the country’s largest health insurance company.
“Some of the most complex and vulnerable patients in the country are the more than 2.5 million individuals receiving home and community-based services,” Smith said in a press release. “CareBridge is the most innovative solution I have seen for helping serve this incredibly important population.”
CareBridge has also appointed former Landmark Health chief financial officer Brandon Kerns to fill the same role. Prior to Landmark Health, Kerns was vice president at global private equity firm General Atlantic and was on the health care investment banking group for Morgan Stanley.
In addition to Smith and Kerns, the company appointed Erica David-Park as senior vice president of decision support and associate medical director and Manas Sharma as chief of staff.
“We are excited by the pace CareBridge’s services are expanding across the country and thrilled to be adding such incredible talent to our team,” CareBridge CEO Mike Tudeen said. “We have been able to serve over 25,000 patients since we launched only 18 months ago and are confident we will be serving tens of thousands of more patients in the not too distant future.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.