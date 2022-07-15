The Nashville Business Incubation Center is eyeing an expansion to Huntsville, Birmingham, Louisville and rural communities in Tennessee, thanks to a $1.25 million grant from the Truist Foundation.
The Nashville-based nonprofit entrepreneurial organization focused on supporting women-, minority- and veteran-owned small businesses was founded in 1986 and has supported local businesses Zycron, The Grilled Cheeserie and Christie Cookie.
The Truist grant will specifically support NBIC’s Rise Up Academy for women entrepreneurs, which includes training and mentorships. The $1.25 million grant in Nashville is part of a $120 million nationwide initiative, according to a release.
Truist Charman and CEO Bill Rogers, Truist Foundation President Lynette Bell, Nashville Mayor John Cooper and NBIC CEO Angela Crane-Jones were among those who gathered to discuss the project at the National Museum of African American Music recently.
"Truist Foundation is committed to generating systemic change to support small business owners from underserved communities," Bell said. "The work of NBIC provides essential training and ongoing support, especially to women entrepreneurs, creating opportunities for underserviced communities in Nashville."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In