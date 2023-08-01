Belmont University professor Jose Gonzalez is taking his entrepreneurial teachings to people outside of the classroom with his new podcast, Latino Emprendedor.
The first few episodes of season one launched in April, and now he is planning the next recording session with his co-host Frank Gonzalez, a Knoxville-based financial literacy specialist.
“We wanted to do the first one to see how people react and what people suggest,” Jose Gonzalez said, “so that we can make some adjustments and tweaks for the next episodes.”
The Belmont entrepreneurship professor said the early episodes have featured conversations between the two co-hosts but in the next episodes they are hoping to bring guests in to tell their stories or contextualize a topic.
The podcast is meant to be conversational and accessible for the everyday person, Jose Gonzalez said, because even though there’s a lot of available information about business, most of it is often taught at a higher education level and there is not a consistent voice in Spanish. He said they’re also putting the podcast on YouTube because they believe the visual element is something the Latino community responds to well.
“I don't want it to feel too formal, too academic, and so I want it to be casual so that it resonates with people,” he said.
Gonzalez said as an immigrant entrepreneur himself, he believes in the power of business ownership as a tool for economic mobility for those who come to the United States.
“Many immigrants, of course, come to the country for whatever reasons … most of them just seeking economic opportunity,” he said. “Owning one's own business is certainly one of the strategies that many immigrants use.”
Gonzalez moved to Nashville in the mid-’90s from Mexico when he was in his 20s. He said in the past 30 years he’s seen the immigrant community grow in Nashville, especially with Conexión Américas, a nonprofit he co-founded that helps Latino families with integration. He said they teach a business class and over time he’s seen how some of the business ideas have started to develop and become more advanced.
“The opportunities that people are chasing are outside of what's called the ethnic enclave,” he said. “It's a little bit outside of the immediate market. And [there’s] more complexity to the business models.”
Gonzalez said he knows there’s a need for the information and connection from something like this podcast in Spanish for Latino and immigrant communities.
“For immigrant-origin families, their paradigm is not to seek out help and to get help from others and to tap into resources,” he said. “Part of it is because they just don't know what's available. And part of it is, especially in the earlier years of an immigrant family, they just don't want to make any waves.”
Gonzalez said the growth of immigrant-run businesses could help ease political tensions surrounding immigration.
“Just knowing your neighbor lowers the barrier to communication and increases the understanding of other cultures and their life stories and their life experiences,” he said.