Nashville-based virtual reality company BehaVR has launched its first direct-to-consumer product, a program for expecting mothers to relieve stress and anxiety.
Called NutureVR, the technology uses a calm environment to provide educational and mindfulness exercises as well as meditation and breastfeeding support. Developed with patients and clinical staff at Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian, the software takes mothers on a 22-week journey covering issues such as maternal-baby bonding, partner intimacy, stress management and hormonal changes, according to a press release.
The company decided to introduce the program after levels of maternal depression and anxiety doubled during the pandemic. It will be BehaVR’s first direct-to-consumer product — usually its software is only usable in a doctor’s office.
"Now is a crucial time to bring forth digital health solutions for moms, their families, as well as health providers that offer high-quality, self-directed care from the safety, comfort and privacy of home," Aaron Gani, founder and CEO of BehaVR, said in the release.
"With the headset on, mom is immersed in an empowering world that calms and carries her, and even her partner, through the most critical phases of the perinatal experience. Feedback has been very strong from early adopters. BehaVR is proud to be the first to offer a VR solution like this as well as others that will change how we deliver mental healthcare at scale in our country."
VisuWell partners with athenahealth's marketplace
Franklin-based telehealth company VisuWell has announced a partnership with athenahealth’s marketplace program, adding real-time video and live chat capabilities for its network of health care providers.
VisuWell’s telehealth capabilities will be listed on athenahealth’s listing page, which also advertises EHR, revenue cycle, patient engagement and care coordination services for hospital and ambulatory centers.
"At VisuWell, we're focused on the evolution of the next generation of virtual care software, extending beyond high-level telehealth connections to address the diverse, complex needs of our customers and their patients," VisuWell CEO Gerry Andrady said in the release "We engage in this process by building deep integrations with best-in-class EMRs. We are proud to take the next step by partnering with athenahealth's Marketplace Program and helping their customers deliver a data-driven virtual care experience for their providers and their patients."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.