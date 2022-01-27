The entrepreneurial spawn of an original SmileDirectClub vice president hosted a panel discussion on workplace culture at Tech Hill Commons.
Opinion editor for The Tennessean, David Plazas, moderated discussion at the Nashville Technology Council’s headquarters. The panel featured human resources officials from Bridgestone Americas, Creative Artists Agency, Tend and Workzinga — the latter being the brainchild of Dan Hunter, who helped build SmileDirectClub as vice president of revenue cycle operations. Conversation focused on the role that culture fit plays in empowering a business to thrive.
“The interview process is critical to any company’s success; who they bring in is important. The more informed that process can be, the better off those decisions are going to be,” Hunter told the Post. “When we’re all focused on contents of a résumé, you’re seeing like 20 percent of the story. What we want to do is fill in the blanks from the other 80 percent, and we want to help both sides understand the other person at the table.”
Workzinga is a recruiting and job search platform that connects employers and prospective employees based on psych data curated by Margarida Rafael, head of psychological sciences and a panelist during the discussion. She emphasized the intersectionality of culture fit — uniting all disciplines, departments and positions — and addressed issues that elucidate why Workzinga positions itself as the only hiring platform focused on culture fit.
“It’s very true that a company’s culture begins with the hiring process, and if there’s anything that we know about human beings, it’s that they’re very resistant to change," Rafael said. "So you can’t hire someone based on hard skills with hopes that you change their personality, change their motivations, change their values when we know that that’s not really going to work.”
Other panelists attested to how critical it is for HR leaders to take the cultural helm for their respective employers by ensuring the culture is one that drives productivity and retention. Coady Rapp, human resources executive at the local office of Los Angeles-based talent and branding firm Creative Artists Agency, described a highly collaborative culture that privileges “team wins” over individual output as the key to CAA’s business model.
“Our company culture is actually our biggest distinguishing differentiator from our competition, so it’s really important to us. And sometimes it’s all we have,” Rapp said. “The last pandemic when a lot of our businesses went away like music and live events, all we had left was our culture.”
The so-called great resignation — a phrase referring to a snowballing 33 million Americans who have quit their jobs since spring 2021 — took center stage in the conversation. Despite an attenuated labor force participation rate, many of those quitting are re-entering the workforce in pursuit of more competitive wages, benefits or flexibility with significant exceptions among early retirees and secondary earners whom the pandemic has forced to focus exclusively on childcare at home. This means employers have to fill newly vacant positions, and retention has gotten more difficult to sustain.
“There’s just so much energy and focus right now on employee happiness,” Hunter said. “We think there’s an opportunity to be a vehicle for that discussion, and we really just want to facilitate a much more in-depth discussion during the recruiting and the hiring process so that companies and candidates are just making better decisions.”
A hiring platform born out of these unique circumstances and in response to such a phenomenon is what the labor market needs according to Hunter. An ostensibly higher focus on employee satisfaction means employees will likely only be loyal to work environments whose cultures reflect their own personalities whether they realize it or not.
“We definitely find that recruiting people who fit or complement our culture works out so much better because we can teach the skills,” said Rachel Thomas, learning and development director for Bridgestone. “We can teach the technical things that they need. We can help them get the education that they need if there’s a certain skill set that they’re trying to build for their technical job; we can help with that.”
Hunter noticed the quagmire of culture fit while spearheading a lot of the hiring that built SmileDirectClub’s personnel base of 2,300, having interviewed more than 1,000 candidates in his career. He brought this savvy to collaborate with his daughter, Lauren Hunter — a Belmont University psychology graduate — and his sister to create Workzinga, which is slated to launch its platform early this year. It utilizes a multi-factor algorithm to infuse the hiring process with data wrought from organizational psychology.
