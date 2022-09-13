CVS Health has appointed Vanderbilt University Medical Center president and CEO Jeffrey Balser to serve on its board of directors.
Balser took the helm of VUMC in 2009, and he has also served as dean of the Vanderbilt University School of Medicine since 2008. In addition, he has been named to the board’s medical affairs committee.
"Dr. Balser's extensive experience in a wide range of roles across health care organizations will be an invaluable asset for the board," said CVS Health president and CEO Karen S. Lynch. "His deep clinical expertise and leadership of a prestigious health system gives him the insight to help support our strategy to serve consumers and meet their health needs differently."
Earlier this year, Balser and Nashville Biosciences, a for-profit subsidiary of VUMC, announced a partnership with a San Francisco-based company focused on genomic sequencing.
