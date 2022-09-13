Jeff Balser

Jeff Balser

CVS Health has appointed Vanderbilt University Medical Center president and CEO Jeffrey Balser to serve on its board of directors.

Balser took the helm of VUMC in 2009, and he has also served as dean of the Vanderbilt University School of Medicine since 2008. In addition, he has been named to the board’s medical affairs committee.   

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.