Vanderbilt University Medical Center has promoted Kristy Sinkfield to associate vice president of diversity and inclusion for the Office of Diversity Affairs.
Formerly the director of strategy development for the Office of Strategy and Innovation, the 17-year VUMC veteran will now report to Consuelo Wilkins, senior vice president and senior associate dean for health equity and inclusive excellence, in efforts to increase diversity within VUMC staff.
On that front, Sinkfield and Wilkins will create a comprehensive equity plan for the medical center using recommendations from VUMC's Racial Equity Task Force.
Sinkfield began work with VUMC in the late 1980s, training physicians to use the order entry system in the Department of Information Management. She also worked as a court-appointed mediator in a desegregation case against the Dayton, Ohio, schools system, according to a press release, and served as VP of enrollment management at Allen University.
“My years of experience in the academy, the community, and in this health system has prepared me for this new role. I know how important it is to lead through service, listen with the intent to learn and build relationships, and to take conflicting, disparate ways of engaging and find common grounds for common good,” Sinkfield said in the release.
