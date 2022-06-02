Vanderbilt University has announced Vanessa Beasley, vice provost for academic affairs and dean of residential faculty, has been named president of Trinity University in San Antonio.
According to a release, Beasley (pictured) will end her tenure at VU on June 30 after a roughly 15-year run at her alma mater.
Beasley, who is also associate professor of communication studies, served as dean of The Martha Rivers Ingram Commons for three years before being named associate provost and the first dean of residential faculty in 2018 (read here). A year later she was promoted to vice provost.
“We are grateful for Vanessa Beasley’s cutting-edge approach to undergraduate education that has defined the nation’s model for the residential academic experience,” Cybele Raver, VU provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs, said in a release. “While we will deeply miss her leadership and scholarship at Vanderbilt, I look forward to working alongside her as a university leader to help transform the nation’s higher education landscape.”
Founded in 1869, Trinity University is home to about 2,800 students (all undergraduates except about 200 grad students) and 260 faculty members. About 98 percent of faculty hold a Ph.D. degree or other terminal degree in their respective fields.
Trinity boasts an endowment of about $1.73 billion. Of the approximately 84 U.S. universities with an endowment of $1 billion or more, Trinity ranks among the smallest in terms of enrollment.
CollegeRaptor.com reports Trinity offers an endowment per student of almost $515,000, ranking the university 35th nationally. For comparison, CollegeRaptor.com lists Vanderbilt’s endowment per student at about $631,000 (ranked 31st).
John Mackey, co-founder and CEO of Whole Foods Market, and Gavin Maloof, co-owner of the National Basketball Association’s Sacramento Kings, are Trinity graduates.
Beasley earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in speech communication and theater arts from Vanderbilt in 1988 and went on to the University of Texas, where she received a doctorate in speech communication. She taught at Texas A&M University, Southern Methodist University and the University of Georgia before joining the Vanderbilt Department of Communication Studies in 2007.
“Serving as a faculty member and an administrator at Vanderbilt over the past 15 years has been more meaningful to me than words can express,” Beasley said in the release. “Collaborating with [staff and faculty], we have developed innovative and inclusive programs designed to improve undergraduate education. It will be difficult to say goodbye, and yet I will depart with much love and gratitude.”
Beasley becomes the second academician from an area university to be named president of a college during the past 12 months. In May 2021, Dr. Wayne Lewis, inaugural dean of the Belmont University School of Education, was named president of Houghton College in New York (read here).
