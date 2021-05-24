Vanderbilt University has named Alex Sevilla vice provost for career advancement and engagement, a new role at the university.
An associate dean at the University of Florida Warrington College of Business, Sevilla also will serve as the Evans Family Executive Director of the VU Career Center. His five-year term begins Aug. 9, according to Vanderbilt.edu.
Sevilla will work with Vanderbilt academic deans and other vice provosts to support students, as well as with the vice chancellor for development and alumni relations for support and connection with alumni. The VU Career Center serves full-time undergraduate, graduate students and recent graduates via engagement programs, workshops and employer partnerships. Sevilla will be the second leader of the career center and will follow Katharine Brooks, who served in the role for five years,
For the past five years, Sevilla has been the chief administrative and strategic lead for Warrington College’s Heavener School of Business. There, he leads operations for more than 5,000 business students in the areas of academic and career advising, corporate engagement, career readiness, leadership development, experiential learning, international programs and equity, diversity and inclusion. He played a key role in Warrington’s response to COVID-19, creating safety protocols and assisting with crisis management and external communications.
Sevilla holds a Doctor of Education degree from Pepperdine University and both an MBA degree and a bachelor’s degree from the University of Miami.
“When we announced that we were increasing support for our graduates’ career success by creating a new vice provost position, we knew that we had to recruit someone who’s not only an accomplished leader and strategic thinker, but an expert collaborator as well,” Susan Wente, VU's provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs, told vanderbilt.edu. “Alex has shown that he can partner effectively with a variety of stakeholders in building successful programs and maximizing students’ career opportunities.”
