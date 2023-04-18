Krishnendu “Krish” Roy has been named Bruce and Bridgitt Evans Dean of Engineering of the Vanderbilt University School of Engineering.
Provost Cybele Raver made the announcement Monday.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Year Access
|$120.00
|for 365 days
|1 Day Access
|$10.00
|for 1 day
|2 Year Access
|$216.00
|for 730 days
|3 Year Access
|$288.00
|for 1095 days
Krishnendu “Krish” Roy has been named Bruce and Bridgitt Evans Dean of Engineering of the Vanderbilt University School of Engineering.
Provost Cybele Raver made the announcement Monday.
Roy, a Regents’ Professor at Georgia Institute of Technology, will succeed Philippe Fauchet, who has led the School of Engineering for more than a decade. Fauchet will step down June 30 and return to the Vanderbilt faculty after a sabbatical.
According to a release, Roy has helped secure more than $85 million in funding from government, industry and nonprofit sources, and his work has included research related to therapies for complex diseases. At Vanderbilt, he is expected to improve cross-college collaboration and expand faculty opportunities to work with the federal government and the private sector.
“Krish Roy has made multiple pathbreaking contributions in the fields of vaccines and immunotherapies, biomanufacturing and regenerative medicine,” Raver said in the release. “Professor Roy’s award-winning work as a pioneering biomedical engineer and leader of large, high-impact research centers places him in excellent position to lead our School of Engineering as we pursue bold, collaborative discovery and innovation.
"In expanding the school’s work not only in biomedical engineering, but also in other important areas such as climate solutions, transportation, cybersecurity and big data, Professor Roy will build on the faculty’s accomplishments made under Dean Fauchet, to whom we are grateful for 10 years of transformative leadership.”
Roy earned a Ph.D. degree in biomedical engineering from Johns Hopkins University. He worked for a biotech startup before returning to academia.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.