Vanderbilt University has named Hilary Craiglow interim university librarian.
Craiglow has led the Walker Management Library for more than 10 years and has been serving as interim associate university librarian for scholarly resources and services, vanderbilt.edu reports.
As interim university librarian, Craiglow will be the executive administrator of the Jean and Alexander Heard Libraries (which includes nine divisional libraries), the Vanderbilt Fine Arts Gallery and VU’s television news archive.
Craiglow, who previously chaired the university-wide faculty-staff committee that wrote Vanderbilt’s copyright policy for course management systems, replaces Valerie Hotchkiss. The latter had served as university librarian since August 2016 before stepping down June 30.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Craiglow was a member of the Owen Graduate School of Management’s leadership team overseeing health and safety protocols. In addition, she helped the VU libraries develop new services and modalities during the pandemic.
Before joining VU in 2006, Craiglow worked for digital library service company Questia Media, developing search and online marketing strategies.
Craiglow earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Antioch College, where she majored in human development, and a Master of Library and Information Science degree from the University of Texas.
“Hilary Craiglow’s commitment to excellence and innovation is outstanding,” Vanessa Beasley, VU vice provost for academic affairs and dean of residential faculty, told vanderbilt.edu. “She has developed programs for students and faculty to become smarter consumers of data, guided trans-institutional library-related learning initiatives, and helped drive the renovation of the Walker Management Library among other contributions.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.