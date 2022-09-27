Vanderbilt University has named Jess Evans chief information officer.
According to a release, Evans replaces Rich Germano, who has served as interim CIO since April 2021. She is the senior leader responsible for the coordination of information technology functions across the university.
To begin in the role on Nov. 7, Evans joins Vanderbilt from Arizona State University, where she had worked as chief operating officer for information technology and deputy chief information officer since July 2018. Prior to that, she was executive director for IT at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland from 2009 to 2018.
Evans previously held IT management positions at Ohio Savings Bank in Cleveland and leadership roles at IBM in North Carolina’s Research Triangle.
Evans holds a Ph.D. degree in management in designing sustainable systems from Case Western Reserve and was named a Design and Innovation Fellow at that university’s Weatherhead School of Management. She has a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in computer information systems from Kent State University.
Evans was named among the Most Influential Women in Tech for 2022 by World’s Leaders magazine and to the Top 100 Women in Technology for 2021 by Technology magazine.
“Jess Evans’ proven track record of collaborating with university leaders to optimize IT practices ... will greatly strengthen our ongoing efforts to build the best team in higher education,” Brett Sweet, VU vice chancellor for finance, information technology and chief financial officer, said in the release. “Jess is a creative thinker and champion of inclusive culture whose ability to develop and inspire teams will help us [deliver] high-value, cost-effective technology solutions for all departments.”
The hiring of Evans comes after Vanderbilt added Shane Callahan in December 2021 as its first chief information security officer (read here).