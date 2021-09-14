Vanderbilt University has appointed Dr. Pam Jones associate vice chancellor for health and wellness.
According to a release, VU Vice Chancellor for Administration Eric Kopstain said Jones will oversee the university’s strategic health and wellness priorities, including the current response to the COVID-19 pandemic and collaborative health and wellness efforts with Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
Relatedly, Jones has stepped down as the school of nursing’s senior associate dean for clinical and community partnerships, a role she has held since 2014. She will continue her teaching role and involvement with Vanderbilt University School of Nursing's doctor of nursing practice program.
Jones has served as the co-chair of the university’s Public Health Central Command Center since the pandemic began in the spring of 2020. She has since helped oversee managing patient profiles, contact tracing, isolation planning, quarantine notifications, cluster analysis, data management and psychological assistance for all on-campus students, faculty and staff.
As the first recipient of the Chancellor’s Award for University Service this year, Jones was recognized for her assistance in creating an emergency response model.
Before her VUSN senior associate dean role, Jones was chief nursing officer for Vanderbilt University Adult Hospital. She also served as chief executive officer for the Baptist Women’s Pavilion Hospital and as chief operating officer for Tennessee Christian Medical Center.
Jones earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in nursing and her doctor of nursing practice degree, each from Vanderbilt University School of Nursing.
”Pam has been an invaluable member of the School of Nursing leadership team, and she will be missed,” Pamela Jeffries, VUSN dean, said in the release. “We are so proud that a nurse leader from VUSN was prepared to step up to this role and direct Vanderbilt’s wellness and health initiatives. She’s the ideal person to lead the university’s commitment to the holistic health and well-being of its community.”
