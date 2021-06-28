Vanderbilt University has named Amy Johnson assistant provost for immersion and experiential learning, effective July 15.
Relatedly, Jill Stratton, the current assistant provost for experiential learning, has been named assistant provost for residential education and associate dean for residential colleges, effective July 1.
Vanderbilt.edu reports Johnson will join the university from North Carolina-based Elon, where she was associate professor of history and served as the executive director of the Elon Core Curriculum. In that role, she worked with faculty to develop capstones, modes of experiential learning and Elon’s annual common reading list.
Johnson will support and supervise the VU Office of Immersion Resources. In addition, she will work with the university’s Global Education Office and Health Professions Advisory Office, while offering students pre-law advising.
Johnson earned her Ph.D. degree in history from Duke University, with her research interests including pre-colonial West African history, the Atlantic slave trade and early colonial Caribbean history.
“As we prepare for the campus reopening this fall, Dr. Johnson’s knowledge of experiential learning will help our undergraduate students plan their own journeys through the university’s many opportunities for growth and engagement,” Vanessa Beasley, vice provost for academic affairs and dean of residential faculty, told Vanderbilt.edu.
Stratton will reside on campus in the Nicholas S. Zeppos College. Through the residential colleges, as well as via the VU Campus Connectors Program, Stratton will collaborate with faculty, staff and students with particular emphasis on sophomores and transfer students in 2021–22.
“This upcoming year presents a unique opportunity to strengthen our community more than ever by providing additional opportunities for our students to live, learn and thrive,” said Stratton.
